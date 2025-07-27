UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final: LIVE updates from Telford Town Park as football fans gather for England vs Spain

In a repeat of the World Cup final two years ago, the Lionesses will be seeking redemption after Spain beat them to become world champions in 2023.

England's route to Sunday's final has not been simple, with an extra-time win over Italy securing their place after a torturous penalty shoot-out against Sweden.

Across the country, football fans new and old will be preparing for what will no doubt be an emotional rollercoaster.

In Telford, families and friends were being encouraged to come together and watch the game on the big screen in the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park - and we're heading along to join them.

Pre-match coverage began at 4pm before kick-off at 5pm on Sunday (July 27).

Follow our live coverage of the Euro 2025 final from Telford: