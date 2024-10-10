Shropshire Star
Watch: Telford zoo plans thrill-filled activities in new haunted woodlands

If you go down to the zoo today, you're in for a spooky surprise.

By Megan Jones
Telford Exotic Zoo's pumpkin-picking 'spooktacular' has returned for another year - with an extra special addition.

The zoo, in the heart of Telford Town Park, celebrated the opening of its British Wildlife Conservation Woodland Walk earlier this year.

But for this spooky season, the pleasant wander that usually highlights the importance of protecting British wildlife has been transformed into a haunted woodland.

