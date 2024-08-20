Return of Shropshire pianist for summer jazz concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The music club's open air concert is a celebration of the end of the season, and attendees are invited to bring picnics, rugs and chairs to enjoy smooth jazz accompanied by some ice cream.

The concert is being held at on Sunday, September 8 from 3pm at Edgmond Village Hall. Tickets are priced at £15 per adult and £5 per child, and are available to buy from Bobby's Bistro in Newport and 'Hey Jude' music stall, Newport Indoor Market or on the day at the village hall.

The venue's bar will be selling drinks including tea and coffee, and cakes on the day.

The Jim Wynn Quartet that is being welcomed back to the concert will be performing well-known jazz standards from The Great American Songbook including music from George Gershwin, Fats Waller, Richard Rodgers and Duke Ellington.

Shropshire-born musician Jim studied at the Birmingham Conservatoire before going to to perform and teach music himself.

After the music club's summer jazz concert, they will host Amber Emson and Leah Nicholson on Saturday, November 9 from 7pm at Cosy Hall, and the pair will play both the violin and piano.

Further information can be found on the music club's website: www.newportmusicclub.org.