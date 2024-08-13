All you need to know about Telford's Balloon Fiesta returning later this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford's Balloon Fiesta will take place in the town's park between Friday, August 23 and Sunday, August 25.

The event will open with the 'Night Glow Spectacular' - a ticketed event. Telford & Wrekin Council says the evening has a new line-up to include family entertainment from 5pm through a Family Science Show, have-a-go activities, crafts and a SPARC light-and-drum show. The Night Glow is scheduled to start at 9.30pm.

The Saturday and Sunday will feature free-to-attend 'family fun' from midday to 7pm, including the Wings parachute team flying into the arena, a kids' zone, live music stage, tethered balloons in the arena, We Are Telford Carnival Parade (Sunday from 12pm), circus workshop and shows, food and drink vendors, and crafts and stalls.

The council has reminded visitors that scheduled balloon flights will be weather-dependent, and are on the programme for the early morning and early evening on both Saturday and Sunday.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Councillor Angela McClements, said: "This really is one of our stand-out events in the council's event programme and we are looking forward to another fantastic weekend drawing in visitors from across the region and indeed the country.

"There are new events and shows booked in this year as well as the favourite activities that our visitors love. The public have chosen the two shape balloons that will be appearing and we can't wait to see these making their appearance at the fiesta.

"Please do get your tickets booked for Night Glow if you are hoping to come along as we know this will be a sell-out show. Prices are £5 for up to five people or £2 and adult and £1 a child. There are also Lego Workshop and Children’s Comedy Club tickets on sale now.

"This is a great opportunity for friends and family to get together to enjoy activities, live music and watch the balloons take to the skies."