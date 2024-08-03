Doctor Dolittle is coming to town! – Story to be brought to life in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The performance on August 20 in Hartshill Park, Telford will begin at 3pm and be the second outdoor showcase of the season after Oddsocks Productions presented Julius Caesar at Bowring Park earlier this year.

The story will be brought to life by Illyria Theatre and follows Doctor Dolittle who leads a simple life as the village doctor in sleepy Puddleby-On-The-Marsh.

The doctor often undercharges his patients, or even treats them for free, and so is terribly poor. But one day, with the help of his wise old parrot Polynesia, he makes an extraordinary discovery - that he can talk to animals.

Doctor Dolittle performance

As news of the doctor's talent as an animal doctor spreads, animals across the world send messages asking for his help, so he borrows an old ship and embarks on a thrilling quest to cure illness, spread kindness, and better understand animals everywhere.

The doctor is joined on his adventures by a loyal animal crew including a dog, monkey, duck, and cake-loving pig who together may even help him fix his money problems.

Hugh Lofting's timeless classic celebrates the power of empathy and looks to inspire audiences young and old to see the world through the eyes of animals.

Cabinet Member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, Councillor Angela McClements, said: "The first publication of The Story of Doctor Dolittle was back in 1920 on 21 July and we are delighted that this story continues to be told to youngsters today with a new up to date theatre telling.

"The second of our season of outdoor performances promises to be perfect entertainment for all the family. We look forward to seeing you there."

Visitors take their own picnics, rugs and picnic chairs to the performance at Hartshill Park.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at telfordtheatre.com or contacting the Box Office direct on 01952 382 382.