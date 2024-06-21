Date set for event that model railway fans won't want to miss

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The date is set for Sunday, July 28, at Telford Steam Railway, in Bridge Road, Horsehay, and from previous experience their should be lots for rail enthusiasts to enjoy.

There will be working scale model railways and collectable displays featuring layouts in gauges from N to G and O including modern and vintage manufacturers.

There will be lots of collectables too, including model car, lorries and vintage toys, plus a model engineering display and ride on trains.

Standard gauge trains will be in operation all day.

You will be able to make tracks to the event at 10am when the doors open and you will be able to check out everything there until 4.30pm.

Adult tickets are priced at £14, with children £10, and family tickets for two adults and two children at £40.

The event is taking place at Horsehay Village Hall and Telford Steam Railway, and one ticket covers entry to all but the miniature railway. The two sites are a few hundred metres walk apart.

Season tickets and discount passes are not accepted at this event.

For more information on this and other upcoming events visit the Telford Steam Railway website.