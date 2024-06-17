CEO delighted with Comic Con Midlands success

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford International Centre played host to the first show of its kind last weekend - organised by Monopoly Events.

Celebrating all things pop culture, fans of comics, fantasy, sci-fi, gaming, horror and cosplay attended Comic Con Midlands from across the country to meet and hear from stars in the industry.

Guests included Doctor Who's Jodie Whitakker, and Mandip Gill, Lucy Lawless from Xena, American actor, Jeff Ward, Sophia Di Martino from Marvel's Loki, and Nick Zano.

Steve Whitmire who plays Kermit the Frog also made an appearance as well as the Fallout's Ella Purnell.

Comic Con Midlands at Telford International Centre. In Picture L>R: Dean, Stephen and Sarah - Rebel Legion.

CEO of Monopoly Events, Andy Kleek, was extremely pleased with how the show went in Telford.

He said: "We’re thrilled, we do events all over the UK and came into this venue where the facilities are excellent and ran a show really well which I was really pleased with, and the feedback that we’re getting has been incredible.

"Hopefully it’ll give people in the Midlands the confidence to attend a show in the future.

"From the start to finish it was great so we’re really happy with how it turned out."

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 16/06/2024 - Comic Con Midlands at Telford International Centre..

Wales Comic Con 'hwyl fawr' was previously held at Telford International Centre, but bid farewell to the town last year to head to a new venue that would increase their floor space.

Monopoly Events' CEO, Kleek is hoping that the Midlands show can make a home for itself at the centre, and that guests can get even better in the future.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 16/06/2024 - Comic Con Midlands at Telford International Centre. In Picture: Sean George and Joanne Marriott from West Sussex.

"With it being the first show, the venue reputation needs to be built up," added the 43-year-old. "You have to build the people’s confidence with the venue.

"It was a great turnout. Saturday was busier than the Sunday, but in future we will be looking to sell the event out within the space of the next three years.

"We’re having a debrief with the venue this week and we’re pleased with how it went. It worked well and there shouldn’t be any reason why we won’t be coming back.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 16/06/2024 - Comic Con Midlands at Telford International Centre. In Picture: Shannon Williams from Stafford.

"If the people want us to come and we get that support, then we’d love to return.

"The line-up this year had some big headliners n it to kick it off and show people that we are serious in commitment to the Midlands.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 16/06/2024 - Comic Con Midlands at Telford International Centre. In Picture: Prime Craft Cosplay.

"Ella Purnell has never done an appearance ever, that was a world exclusive and a first-ever appearance.

"We’re known to bring the biggest and best and we’re looking to go a step bigger next time and give an even bigger line-up."