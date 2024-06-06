Telford's traditional Punjabi dance competition to get 'bigger and better' after latest success

Six teams attended the third incarnation of the national Giddha competition held at the Mercure Hotel in central Telford last month.

Giddha is a traditional Punjabi folk dance for women, who perform it at special occasions or events.

The Telford competition is the only Giddha competition in the whole of the UK.

Majajana Telford Dia - the Telford team - took second place

It was started by Mokesh Mehmi of Prem's Wedding Decoration Services in Wellington, who said that his wife, who is from India, had missed the traditional dance.

"Girls would do it on the last day of school, like a prom - it gave ladies a chance to let their hair down and have a good time," Mokesh explained.

"The vocals would be like banter, about their mother-in-law, or sisters or aunts. It's all really good fun.

"Bhangra is everywhere - but Giddha is dying."

Teams from London, Wolverhampton and Bedford were among those who took part in the competition in May, which Mokesh said was a "great success".

The Southall team, who also performed a live vocal performance, took first place, while Majajana Telford Dia - the Telford team - took second.

Mokesh said the event would return again next year, and he was looking at making it "even bigger and better".