Ironbridge art gallery hosts winter exhibition

Ironbridge Fine Arts and Framing in Merrythought Village, Coalbrookdale, is currently hosting a winter exhibition.

Featured alongside Mark Lord, Sam Davis and James Millipchamp are the gallery's owner Jenny and her parents, Dave and Liz Gunning.

The exhibit features Dave's most recent work, which was inspired by a visit to Egypt last autumn.

Dave Gunning said: "Winning an art prize at school when I was twelve inspired me even then to one day visit and work among the ancient sites of Egypt.

"The prize was a book about ancient Egypt, it had many pictures and much information for a young boy to wonder over.

"Nearly six decades later I ventured on one of the most magical trips of a lifetime, the Nile - and its treasures did not disappoint."

He has been exhibiting widely since the 1970s, with work in collections at National Museum of Wales, The Palace of Westminster, London and The Queens Collection at Windsor Castle.

Dave's work sits alongside Mark 'Lino' Lord - a professional photographer turned lino-printer - and landscape photographer Sam Davis.

The exhibit is running until February 28, while the gallery is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.