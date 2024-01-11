Sole mates stride into half a decade as Newport walking group celebrates milestone

Newport Community Walking Group turned five years old last week and celebrated with a milestone walk.

Over the last five years, the group has enjoyed two walks a week, every Thursday and Sunday, from the Guildhall.

Organiser Peter Scott said he formed the group back in 2019 after he noticed residents complaining about gorging over the festive season.

"That first walk, we had about 30 people, and we've walked twice a week ever since," Mr Scott said.

"This time of year everyone has indulged, and walking will help that, but what we've found is that it's really brought people together.

"People are less lonely and from that point of view it's a huge success."

The group is made up of dozens of regular walkers, with their twice-a-week treks attracting between 10 and 40 people.

The walks are usually between four and five miles long, taking around an hour and a half.

Mr Scott added: "All people need is a sturdy pair of footwear and the will to walk."

The group sets off from the Guildhall on Newport's high street at 10am on Thursdays and 11am on Sundays - come rain or shine. Booking isn't required.