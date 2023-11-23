Newport set for festive fun as Christmas Market returns

Newport Christmas Market is set to take over St Mary’s Street, Lower Bar and the lower end of High Street in Newport, with dozens of stalls selling gifts, crafts, food and drink this Saturday.

This year's event will welcome a visit from Father Christmas for the first time, with Santa's Grotto open for children

Back for its third year, the event is organised by Newport Events Company, a volunteer group holding free-to-attend street events in the town, including the annual Food Frenzy and Carnival.

Lower Bar, St Mary’s Street and the lower end of High Street will be closed from 6am to 6pm on Saturday, November 25, with a suspension of the one-way system on New Street, to allow access to the car park from the Beaumaris Road end.

This year the Christmas Market has been organised to run separately from the town’s festive lights switch-on event and takes place the following day.

Cali Prince, one of the event organisers, said: “Holding the Christmas Market on Saturday this year has given us a full day for people to come and shop, eat, drink and just have a fabulous festive time.

“Now in its third year, this year’s market is set to be the biggest ever, with more stalls, entertainment and a fun fair. For the first time, we’re also bringing Father Christmas to the event, with a Santa’s Grotto for children to come and meet the big man himself.”

More information can be found on the company's Facebook page by searching 'Newport Events Company’.