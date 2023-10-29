Roy Bradshaw, from Madeley, has seen the release of his sixth children's book

Konk the White Crocodile (and His Long Snout) is the sixth children’s book released by Roy Bradshaw, a primary supply teacher from Madeley.

The story and activities book follows the adventure of Konk, a white crocodile who longs for a brighter appearance, living amongst his colourful crocodile friends on the River Rye.

Roy's first activity book features plenty of chances for young readers to colour in, as well as pages that can be cut out and made into models.

The father-of-two explained: “I wanted to do something a bit different for this one. Lisa Williams, who illustrates for me, suggested I might like to add a line drawing for children to colour in.

"I went a bit further using my experiences with D&T in schools and included a couple of pages for model making as well as several colouring-in pages. There is a 2-D cut-out model for the younger children and a 3-D cut-out model for the more adventurous ones.

“The activities pages are available within the book to freely photocopy, and are ideal to have loads of fun with children whilst they learn some of the curriculum for English, Maths, DT and Art."

Konk the White Crocodile (and His Long Snout) is available to buy online at the author's website roybradshaw.co.uk as well as Amazon and bookstores registered with the Nielsen database.