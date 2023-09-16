New exhibition for Shropshire couple's dream gallery

Mike and Ann Fraser, with work from a current exhibition: Alternative Strands

The latest exhibition, Alternative Strands, at The Angel Gallery in Broseley, features the textiles and mixed media talents of Lindsay Followes and Ruth Duffy from the West Midlands.

Retirees Mike and Ann Fraser harboured a "lifelong dream" of opening an art gallery.

After moving to Shropshire six years ago, the pair opened The Angel Gallery in Broseley in 2019.

"It was a lifelong dream," Mike explained.

"Ann was an art teacher and exhibited in various places.

"We started just before lockdown, and survived it."

The pair said they have "no intention of going into an old people's home".

"We are pretty active because of it. We spend the day hanging paintings and keeping the place tidy and talking to people," Mike said.

"Shropshire had lovely countryside, and the people are very open."

The current exhibition, which features what Ann calls a "phenomenal" Celtic calendar wall hanging, is on display at the gallery which provides a home for around 250 works of art.