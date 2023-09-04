New food hygiene scores have been awarded to three Telford restaurants - and it's good news for all of them

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Rated 5: Newport Cottage Hospital Trust at Newport Cottage Hospital Care Centre Upper Bar, Newport, Shropshire; rated on August 30
Rated 5: Gather & Gather by CH&CO Catering Ltd at Windsor House Ironmasters Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford, Shropshire; rated on August 22
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Rated 5: The Half Moon at 174 Salthouse Road, Jackfield, Telford, Shropshire; rated on August 25