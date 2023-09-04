Notification Settings

New food hygiene scores have been awarded to three Telford restaurants - and it's good news for all of them

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Telford and Wrekin’s eating establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

  • Rated 5: Newport Cottage Hospital Trust at Newport Cottage Hospital Care Centre Upper Bar, Newport, Shropshire; rated on August 30

  • Rated 5: Gather & Gather by CH&CO Catering Ltd at Windsor House Ironmasters Way, Telford Town Centre, Telford, Shropshire; rated on August 22

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

  • Rated 5: The Half Moon at 174 Salthouse Road, Jackfield, Telford, Shropshire; rated on August 25

