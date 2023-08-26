Early start for balloons as Red Devils and Lancaster fly by at Telford Balloon Fiesta

Baloon flights were halted in the afternoon but many took to the skies early

While plenty of balloons took to the skies from Telford Town Park from 6am on Saturday, as Telford's annual fiesta went into its second day, bad weather on Saturday afternoon saw some balloons grounded.

The three-day event began on Friday night with a night glow, when the balloons lifted off from Telford Town Park and illuminated the night.

The Telford Balloon Fiesta continued on Saturday, but poor weather in the afternoon meant there was little balloon activity until the showers cleared later on.

The British Army's parachute display team made an entrance and dropped into Telford Park, and a Lancaster bomber made a fly past at around 2.30pm as the skies cleared to allow the fun and festivities to continue in the afternoon.

The Lancaster on its way to the Rhyl Airshow (Photograph courtesy: Chris Jones)

One of the Red Devils making a safe landing

The balloon festival carries on through Sunday, although balloon flights will remain "weather dependent" organisers have said.

Events scheduled for the weekend also include the Wings Wings Parachute Team on Sunday at 12 noon.

Live music all afternoon on the stage, while throughout the afternoon the Midlands Kite Flyers will be demonstrating to the crowds along with activities such as the Bike Hub activities promise to keep the adrenaline pumping for biking enthusiasts.