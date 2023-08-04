Ramblers, amblers and wanderers welcome for the return of Wellington's 13th walking festival

Wellington's walking festival will return in September for its 13th year

It will take place in the town from Monday, September 11 to Sunday 17.

The town was awarded 'Walkers are Welcome' status in 2010 as part of a nationwide initiative that recognises towns as being ‘welcoming to walkers’.

Since, the walking festival has run every year in Wellington, presenting experienced and aspiring ramblers with a packed programme of events held throughout the week.

Even during the pandemic, organisers arranged a restriction-friendly festival, where hikers donned masks to take in the great outdoors.

As well as guided walks and tours around Telford, this year, the festival includes a how-to map reading day, a creative writing event, days at local National Trust properties and a vineyard tour.

One of the organisers, Jean Escott, said she was delighted that the week-long event was returning to the town for another year.

"We've got 33 events this year, and I think almost half of them are new," she said.

"It's designed as such that if you're a casual walker and can only manage a couple of miles, or if you're after a much longer hike, there's something for everyone."