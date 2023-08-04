Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ramblers, amblers and wanderers welcome for the return of Wellington's 13th walking festival

By Megan JonesWellingtonTelford entertainmentPublished:

Wellington's walking festival is set to return for its 13th year.

Wellington's walking festival will return in September for its 13th year
Wellington's walking festival will return in September for its 13th year

It will take place in the town from Monday, September 11 to Sunday 17.

The town was awarded 'Walkers are Welcome' status in 2010 as part of a nationwide initiative that recognises towns as being ‘welcoming to walkers’.

Since, the walking festival has run every year in Wellington, presenting experienced and aspiring ramblers with a packed programme of events held throughout the week.

Even during the pandemic, organisers arranged a restriction-friendly festival, where hikers donned masks to take in the great outdoors.

As well as guided walks and tours around Telford, this year, the festival includes a how-to map reading day, a creative writing event, days at local National Trust properties and a vineyard tour.

One of the organisers, Jean Escott, said she was delighted that the week-long event was returning to the town for another year.

"We've got 33 events this year, and I think almost half of them are new," she said.

"It's designed as such that if you're a casual walker and can only manage a couple of miles, or if you're after a much longer hike, there's something for everyone."

The full festival programme is now available online, at wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk

Telford entertainment
Entertainment
What's On
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News