Exotic Zoo opens latest attraction – with complete dinosaur skeleton

Exotic Zoo Natural History Museum experience opened today. Pictured are Scott Adams Owner of Exotic Zoo with Councillor Eileen Callear. Picture by Shaun fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

Telford's Exotic Zoo, based at the Town Park, officially unveiled the attraction this morning.

The new museum boasts what is described as a "captivating collection that will transport guests through time".

It includes a remarkable 100 per cent complete dinosaur skeleton, and the world's most accurate dinosaur model.

Other treasures feature including a full-size T-Rex skull, and the fossil of an Elephant bird egg.

Scott Adams, the owner of Exotic Zoo, said they were thrilled to have opened the new exhibition.

He said: "We are excited to open the doors to the public and share this unique experience with the community. It’s been 10 years in the making and is the culmination of dedication and hard work that has made this vision a reality.

"At Exotic Zoo, we firmly believe that everyone, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to access enriching experiences like visits to zoos, museums, and parks. These experiences not only offer valuable education but also contribute to increased mobility, stress relief, and the development of essential life skills.

"As our efforts have grown, we are humbled to see the positive impact expanding beyond our local community, attracting visitors from all over the UK. My role as the resident BBC Blue Peter's animal expert has been instrumental in spreading our educational message far and wide, enhancing the experience we provide year after year.

"We invite everyone to join us in this extraordinary journey through time and nature. Together, we can ignite a passion for conservation, ensuring a brighter future for our planet and leaving lasting memories for all who embark on this awe-inspiring adventure."

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Employment, and Visitor Economy, said it was exciting to see the continued expansion of the attraction.