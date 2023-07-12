Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival returns next month

Dave Bingham from the Poets Prattlers and Pandemonialists, Amber Bicheno Volunteer and Community Officer from the Severn Gorge Countryside Trust, Bob Gleave, Honorary Secretary, The Rotary Club of Ironbridge, Cllr Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council and Julia Tinker, Trustee of The Ironbridge Coracle Trust.

The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival is taking place from Monday, August 28 to Sunday, September 17, with a host of events, activities and workshops that all celebrate the heritage of the gorge.

Celebrating the history and culture of the town, the festival includes walks, talks and trails, arts, music and poetry, a street festival, Taste of the Gorge, a coracle regatta and heritage open days.

Events will take place at venues throughout the Ironbridge Gorge Unesco World Heritage Site, kicking off with the Coracle Regatta and Coronation Coracle Drift on Monday, August 28.

A dog show hosted by the Rotary Club of Ironbridge will be at Dale End Park on September 9 and heritage craft skills and workshops will be on display on the Wharfage on September 16.

Throughout the festival period, there will also be workshops that include fast and loose watercolour, pen & ink, fantastic mammals, managing period properties and poetry writing.

Visitors can also expect art trails, guided walks, films, poetry readings and a mouth-watering food experience event.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said: “Our annual celebration of this very special area, the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, reflects the heritage and history of this area that is still so relevant to us today.

"The event programme is packed with a range of activities that will attract audiences from across the region. From walks, talks and trails, Taste of the Gorge, street festival, Coracle Regatta, arts, music and poetry we hope there will be plenty for you to enjoy.”