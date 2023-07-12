Free community festival celebrates investment into Wellington's Regent Street

The event will celebration the recent investment into the Regent Street area

A new multi-use games area is being opened as part of a community event in Wellington later this month.

The area on Millfields Road, off Regent Street, recently saw more than £70,000 investment by Telford & Wrekin Council for its refurbishment.

The council's Safer & Stronger Communities project and the government-funded Safer Streets 4 projects have all recently carried out improvements in the area.

Investment has seen new CCTV cameras, upgraded and additional lighting and improvements to footpaths and walkways as well as new licensing for bars and clubs and raising rented housing standards.

As the initiatives come to an end in the area, community groups and parish councillors have joined together to celebrate the new-look facilities with a free celebration on July 22 between 12pm and 4pm.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, the council's cabinet member for safer & stronger communities, said: “It’s great to see this area of Wellington receiving investment and support – helping to create a safer place where people can support each other.

“This celebration is an opportunity to reinforce friendships within the community and partners including council support teams, fire services, police and sports and social groups too.

“The projects are helping with new ways for groups to set up and support each other, reducing isolation and building pride in the area and everyone is welcome to join in with the great line up of food and free entertainment.”

The event will see a host of services from Shropshire Fire & Rescue, police and council-run services like the healthy lifestyles team as well as Shropshire Refugees.

There will also be a host of activities for people of all ages including face painting, henna tattoos, tours around the mosque as well as sporting activities hosted by AFC Telford United and food stalls selling multi-cultural food.