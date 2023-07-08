Notification Settings

The Newport Show returns today

By Megan Jones

Today sees the long-awaited return of the Newport Show, with organisers ready to welcome its 2023 visitors.

Newport Show 2022 at Chetwynd Deer Park. In Picture: Ceara McDermott from Rowma Holsteins with a Rowmar Impressions Doria.
Newport's annual country show will today be hosting range of special guests, a host of family fun and food and shopping experiences.

Among the celebrity guests at this year’s event will be Peter Wright, star of the Channel 5 documentary show The Yorkshire Vet and renowned chef Glynn Purnell – known as the ‘Yummy Brummie’.

As well as gathering the best of Shropshire's makers and bakers, vendors flock from far and wide to tout their wares at one of Shropshire's most renowned country shows.

There will also be series of competitions, including livestock, equine, canine, horticulture and handicraft categories that are sure to get ribbons flying.

This year, a new traffic management system has been put in place and free shuttle buses will run from Newport town centre.

The event runs from 8am to 4pm at Chetwynd Deer Park near Newport.

