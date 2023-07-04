Notification Settings

Blists Hill Victorian Museum to host annual sports weekend

By Megan Jones

Blists Hill Victorian Town is gearing up for a weekend of traditional fun and games with the return of their sports weekend.

The weekend of traditional games and sports will take place this weekend
The Victorian Sports Weekend is set to return to the open-air museum this weekend with two days of traditional sports and games.

The event will allow visitors to test their skills in egg'n'spoon and sack races, and flex their muscles in a game of tug-of-war.

Football fans will have the chance to try and score a goal against a Victorian goalkeeper.

Abbie King, chief operating officer at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “Our Victorian Sports Weekend is the opportunity for visitors of all ages to take part in some light-hearted sporting fun.

"These traditional sports and games entertained generations of families in the past and they are just as popular today.”

Events will take place from 1pm each day on July 8 and 9, with different categories for adults and children.

The games are included in the normal ticket price. For more information visit: ironbridge.org.uk

