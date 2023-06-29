Wellington pub holding talent show final to find region's next star

A singer trying out her luck during the heats of Park Idol

Park Idol, at the Park Hotel in Wellington, has been held every year since 2017, but this is the first talent contest since Covid.

The talent show made its return 10 weeks ago when 12 local acts put their name down to be the pub's next Park Idol.

With a different musical genre each week, the pub has now whittled down the contestant to just five budding pop sensations.

Wendi Richards, who runs the event in the name of raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance, says Park Idol has been "packing out the pub".

"We have five great finalists this year," said Wendi.

"They all sing a song they have performed in the pub before then they are asked to sing something else that puts them out of their comfort zone.

"We have a panel of judges. Two of them are drag queens, two are previous contestants and we also have a magician who has picked over 25 trophies from performing.

"After the judge's vote, the winner of Park Idol 2023 will be chosen by the pub-goers."

She added that it wasn't just a fun event, but that former contestants have started singing professionally.

"I do it for the love if it and it is so satisfying to know that we have had contestants who are now on the circuit making money form singing and have said that Park Idol gave them the confidence to get out there and do it," she said.

The five finalists competing to be Park Idol 2023 are Jade Treanor who will be singing Aretha Franklin's Natural Woman; Daniel Rowe, who will be singing Leave A Light On by Tom Walker; Mia Walsh who will be singing A Change Is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke, and father and daughter John and Georgia Rawlings, who are competing against each other.

Wendi said: "We have a father going against his daughter this year, which is fun. John is performing The Snake, originally By Al Wilson, while his daughter Georgia is singing Oh, Holy Night, which had us all in tears the last time she performed it."

She added that the Park Idol final, which is sponsored by local tyre firm Teltyres Telford, kicks of at 7.30pm on Friday night.