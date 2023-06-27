Newport high street celebrations set for this weekend

Newport High Street Day 2022

The free event is aimed at celebrating everything that makes Newport's high street so special, highlighting what it has to offer and encouraging residents to shop locally.

As well as a market, live music, arts, crafts and roving street entertainment, the event will see the high street turned ‘inside out’, with local shops and businesses invited to put out tables, display their wares and host activities out on the pavement to engage with residents and shoppers.

Newport Town Council will also be launching their Town Treasure Trail, which will take families on an adventure through the town. The trail will run throughout the summer and correct completed entries will be in with the chance to win prizes.

The event was made possible with funding from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, the council's cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said: “It is great that we are able to support this celebration of our amazing local high streets and bring animation that provides more engagement for residents.

"The High Street Celebrations are the perfect opportunity to encourage more people to support their local high street, to join together as a community to enjoy the entertainment, activities and shopping”.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for place (the economy and neighbourhood services) said: "Our local high streets are the lifeblood of our communities, serving as a vibrant meeting place for residents to visit, enjoy and support our independent businesses.

"They not only offer convenience and fulfil our daily needs but also serve as nurturing grounds for local businesses, embodying the true spirit of resilience and entrepreneurship.”

“We welcome events such the high street celebration days, which provide a platform to showcasing the unique offerings of our high streets, from charming boutiques to cozy cafes and everything in between.”

“By attending these events and shopping locally, we can contribute to the sustained growth and prosperity of our high streets, ensuring they remain vibrant and cherished spaces for generations to come."