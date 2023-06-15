Music shop to play a new tune with move to bigger premises

Councillor Lee Carter, left, with Music Vault owner Jake Taylor

Passionate musician Jake Taylor launched Music Vault in Wellington Market in 2016.

Seven years on, after receiving a funding boost, Jake has now opened a new, bigger than ever, high street shop on Crown Street.

Jake, who also lives in Wellington, said: “From where Music Vault all started on Wellington Market I couldn’t have expected it to go quite as well as it has.

“It was a small business to start with but I’d always wanted to run my shop in Wellington which is my home town.

“I’ve had a couple of units on the high street since I expanded from my market stall but the business start-up grant helped me to set up on Crown Street and now the diversification grant is a massive boost because it means I've been able to make the move to an even bigger unit.

“Extra space gives me the opportunity to stock other instruments and accessories to sell, not just guitars, offer a wider music service to customers and build a store room with a packing area for online orders which is an area I really want to capitalise on.”

Telford & Wrekin Council's Pride in Our High Street programme provided Jake with a start-up grant, a diversification grant, and, more recently, a start-up grant.

"Jake said: “Insulation work and new LED lighting will help me to reduce energy costs in what is a bigger unit so the eco grant is helping me to put these measures in place.

“I’m grateful for this funding which has helped me to make the next step up and take my business to where I want it to go.

“Music has always been a big part of my life and I’m pleased to be able to work in an environment which I enjoy.

“Although setting up my own business seemed a bit of a gamble at first I’m glad I made that choice. Life’s too short and my advice to others is to follow your passion and go for it.”

Councillor Lee Carter said: “Jake is an asset to the high street and we are pleased to have supported him on his business journey.

“The diversification grant has helped Jake move to bigger premises where he can increase his product and service offers while the eco grant is supporting him with energy saving measures in what is a bigger space to heat and light.