Organisers and sponsors excited as they prepare for Newport Show

By Dominic Robertson

The organisers of Newport Show are gearing up for a bumper event – with the support of a host of the town's businesses.

Newport Show organisers and sponsors are looking forward to the event

The show returns on Saturday, July 8, for only the second time since its break for Covid.

As organisers plan for show day they have thanked the host of sponsors who will be supporting the event – with 17 businesses all signing up to back the community celebration.

Show manager Sally Western said they were thrilled at the level of support for the show, adding that it makes a huge difference in ensuring it goes ahead with a packed line-up for visitors.

"We are absolutely over the moon with the support we have received from sponsors this year," she said.

"Everyone is so excited, including the local businesses – roll on show day."

Sally added: "We have had a really good year. The comeback show last year was fantastic. Not just a fun day but a great day for business-wise, and after Covid that was really important, and this year the show is continuing with that positivity. We are really excited and really appreciate that local businesses are willing to support us."

Businesses signed up to sponsor the show include –AR Richards, Barbers Estate Agents, Brockton Care, Davies White & Perry, Go Ethos Bedding, Hatfields Jaguar, Karsten UK, Lets Move Property Management, Logalog, MFG Solicitors, MSM Plant Limited, Peter Booth Electrical, Savills, Show System Marquees, Tallis Amos Group, Tan Bank Tyres, and Tinsdill Solicitors.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

