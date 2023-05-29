Organisers and sponsors excited as they prepare for Newport Show

Newport Show organisers and sponsors are looking forward to the event

The show returns on Saturday, July 8, for only the second time since its break for Covid.

As organisers plan for show day they have thanked the host of sponsors who will be supporting the event – with 17 businesses all signing up to back the community celebration.

Show manager Sally Western said they were thrilled at the level of support for the show, adding that it makes a huge difference in ensuring it goes ahead with a packed line-up for visitors.

"We are absolutely over the moon with the support we have received from sponsors this year," she said.

"Everyone is so excited, including the local businesses – roll on show day."

Sally added: "We have had a really good year. The comeback show last year was fantastic. Not just a fun day but a great day for business-wise, and after Covid that was really important, and this year the show is continuing with that positivity. We are really excited and really appreciate that local businesses are willing to support us."