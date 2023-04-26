St George's Day celebration sees business booming in Newport

St George's Day in Newport saw local resident Daniel Ashley slay the Dragon as St George

With hundreds flocking to Newport to celebrate England's patron saint, businesses along the high street saw a boost in footfall and sales.

With many pubs and cafes reporting jam-packed venues, one business said Saturday, April 22, will be remembered as their "busiest day ever".

Pretty Puds, which was taken over around 18 months ago by a team of sisters, lost count of the number of visitors through the door.

Manager Sam Parker explained: "We were absolutely rammed, it was our busiest day ever. I've never seen so many people, I couldn't even put a figure on it.

"I think I made over 300 lattes that day, so I won't be having coffee for a while.

"We're gearing up for the carnival now, we're expecting that to be another really good day for us."

One of the organisers, Peter Scott, said he was thrilled to see the town so busy.

He said: "It's always good to see so many people in the town centre, visiting our cafes and pubs and shops. Those close by to the celebration were doing really well."

"Events like St George's Day and the carnival, they're a shop window for all the businesses in the town. When people come from out of town they'll notice the other businesses that they perhaps didn't know where there."

Chair of Newport Chamber of Commerce, Karen Woodcock agreed, saying: "For a small town we have a lot of events going on, and anything that brings people into the town and lets people know what we've got going on, it's great for Newport."

Over £1,500 was raised in the Mile of Cash charity collection, which saw buckets placed around the town in the lead-up to the event.

Volunteers were also out on the day, lining the streets and collecting money for local charities.