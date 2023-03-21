Newport Show welcomes a familiar face to the team

Diane MacLeod has taken over as the new horticulture and handicraft secretary for the Newport Show

Diane MacLeod, a keen participant in the Newport Show, has taken over as its horticulture and handicraft secretary.

She is filling the shoes of June Tavernor, who retired from the role earlier this year after 26 years and was awarded an Honorary Life Membership in recognition of her dedication to the Newport and District Agricultural Society.

Diane began exhibiting at the show after moving to the area with her husband in 2016.

She said: “I've exhibited at shows from a very young age with horses, cattle, sheep and produce, though as a keen cook, the baking side seems to have resonated with me more in the last 15 years or so.

“Having moved around, from the north of the country to way out west and down south before settling in the Midlands, I've seen lots of diversity in agricultural shows - though always tempered by tradition.

“I have an ethos of giving something back to whatever I'm involved in, and the opportunity arose as June, the previous secretary, was looking to step down. June has done an amazing job for the last 26 years so I have a very difficult act to follow.

“My husband Andrew is currently the chief cattle steward so it seemed like a good idea to get involved, I'd be wandering round the show without him anyway!”

Diane is now working to develop the Show’s Horticulture and Handicraft Tent. The tent hosts a vast array of exhibits from competitors, from baking to floral art, photography to handicraft, as well as the fruits and vegetables entered into the various horticulture categories.

She added: “We hope to see this carry on but aim to make the displays more interactive, with demonstrations ongoing throughout the day, so that people may be inspired to take part next year.

“There's something immensely satisfying about baking the lightest sponge, or growing the heaviest potato or the juiciest redcurrants. For those who are keen on handicrafts there's an array of classes for all ages and with some very handy prize money!”

Diane is keen to hear from people wishing to get involved with the making, baking and displaying. Those wishing to compete or help out can contact her at dihortsec@outlook.com