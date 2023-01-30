Notification Settings

Newport tribute concert to delight fans of Hollywood great Mario Lanza

By Deborah Hardiman

Memories of fifties Hollywood tenor and actor Mario Lanza will be rekindled for fans of his voice.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 07/09/2021..Pic at the Dormston Mill Theatre, Sedgley at rehearsals for a tribute concert to Mario Lanza. Tara Marisa Kelsey from Telford and Simone Francesco Liconti from Italy are pictured..
DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 07/09/2021..Pic at the Dormston Mill Theatre, Sedgley at rehearsals for a tribute concert to Mario Lanza. Tara Marisa Kelsey from Telford and Simone Francesco Liconti from Italy are pictured..

There will be a tribute concert at Cosy Hall, in Newport, to celebrate the life of the Italian-American entertainer on March 17 at 7.30pm.

It will feature touring tenor Simone Francesco Liconti, of Bergamo, Italy, who will be delighting the audience with many favourites once performed by Lanza a star of the 1940s and 1950s.

The show at the venue, in Water Lane, in Chetwynd End, is being organised by Shropshire mezzo soprano Tara Kelsey.

Tickets are £15 to include light refreshments and can be booked by calling 079576 61222.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

