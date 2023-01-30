Newport tribute concert to delight fans of Hollywood great Mario Lanza

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 07/09/2021..Pic at the Dormston Mill Theatre, Sedgley at rehearsals for a tribute concert to Mario Lanza. Tara Marisa Kelsey from Telford and Simone Francesco Liconti from Italy are pictured..

There will be a tribute concert at Cosy Hall, in Newport, to celebrate the life of the Italian-American entertainer on March 17 at 7.30pm.

It will feature touring tenor Simone Francesco Liconti, of Bergamo, Italy, who will be delighting the audience with many favourites once performed by Lanza a star of the 1940s and 1950s.

The show at the venue, in Water Lane, in Chetwynd End, is being organised by Shropshire mezzo soprano Tara Kelsey.