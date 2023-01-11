Applications open for coronation celebrations funding in Telford

A new grant fund has been launched by Telford & Wrekin Council to help residents celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The coronation is set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6.

The authority is hoping that the fund will support local communities to either hold their own coronation events and celebrations, carry out a coronation project or create a lasting legacy marking the occasion.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, explained sustainability should be at the heart of applications.

“A key theme for all events, projects or permanent features applying for a grant must be sustainability," he said.

"King Charles III has been a campaigner for the environment for 50 years and continues to champion sustainability.

"We are asking applicants to consider the sustainability of their celebration and minimising its negative impact on the environment, e.g. replacing single use plastics, prioritising local suppliers.

"Applications with a strong approach to protecting the environment, sustainability and celebrating our natural world will be prioritised.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for communities to come together to celebrate and create memories and we hope to see lots of applications for the grant.”

The application process closes on Sunday, January 29, and is open to community groups, charities, schools and local councils.