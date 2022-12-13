Bang VW by Colin Macklin

Norman O’Neill took first place in the Advanced class with his sporting image 'Running Forehand'.

Running Forehand by Norman O'Neill

Bride Arrival by Andy Brooks

Crosby Views by Brian Truslove

In the Intermediate class, Jann Wassell excelled by taking first place, sixth place and a commended for the three images she entered.

Meanwhile, at Weston Hall, Harper Adams University, the club heard a presentation from vice chair, Alastair Taylor, on how to produce an audio visual presentation.

Mr Taylor looked at the different software available and, as well as demonstrating using his own AVs, he also showed some other prize-winning examples.

Carla by Jann Wassell

Dawn Glade Borrowdale by Bill Spencer

Delicate Moon Jellyfish by Edward Kosinski

The club had its second Zoom meeting transmitted to the hall and the speaker, Daniel Bridge, from Essex, complimented the club on the excellent facilities.

In the run-up to Christmas members will hear a talk from a local photographer, Ed Phillips.

They will also be holding the second part of their First Open competition and will hold their social Pie and Pics evening before breaking for Christmas

Paneful Glass by Margaret Woolley

Savana by Jann Wassell

Sunflower by Fran Hartshorne

The club programme runs until July 2023 and the full programme is at newportphotoclub.com

Results of the First Open Competition

Advanced PDIs: 1 Norman O’Neill – Running Forehand, 2 Fran Hartshorne – Sunflower, 3 Edward Kosinski – Delicate Moon Jellyfish, 4 Dave Shrubb – Mischkak’s Gaze, 5 Fran Hartshorne – Rooftops, 6 Howard Broadbent – Southwark Tube Station. Highly commended: Andy Brooks – Bride Arrival, Maria Macklin – Light at the End of the Tunnel and Bill Spencer – Dawn Glade Borrowdale. Commended: Bill Spencer – Storm Cell Landfall Portleven and Phil Green – The Crooner.

Intermediate Prints: 1 Jann Wassell – Carla, 2 Colin Macklin – Bang VW, 3 Brian Kerrison – The Old Coal Barn, 4 Stephen Haycock – Three Cherries, 5 Margaret Woolley – Paneful Glass, 6 Jann Wassell – Rachelle. Highly commended: Colin Macklin – Two Tails and Brian Truslove – Crosby Views.

Commended: Colin Macklin – Crossrail Entrance to Canada Place and Jann Wassell - Savana.

The Old Coal Barn by Brian Kerrison

Three Cherries by Stephen Haycock