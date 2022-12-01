Tenpin Telford customer wins £10,000 after making heart-warming video

Jon and his son, three-year-old Ralph, receiving the cheque from Tenpin employees

Jon Gidney struck lucky this week when he discovered that he had won the ultimate prize from Tenpin – a £10,000 cheque.

Tenpin had been offering its customers across the country a chance to win cash prizes as a thank you for their custom.

Mr Gidney posted a heart-warming video of him and his son planning a trip to Tenpin in Telford to win him the giveaway.

To be in with a chance of winning the generous cash prize, bowling fans across the country visited their local Tenpin, created a video or photo of their time in the venue, and posted it on their social media using the hashtag #10kTenpin.

Jon Gidney said: “I’m so proud to have won this competition with my son! Ralph is three years old, loves bowling and we’ve been to Tenpin many times.

“We had great fun creating the video together and to be selected as the winner was such a bonus. Thank you, Tenpin for creating this unique competition and providing such an incredible prize.”

Julie Chorley, marketing director at Tenpin, added: “We love welcoming our local communities across the country through the doors of their nearest Tenpin.

“We have 48 sites in total and we’re grateful for each and every customer who has visited one (or several) of our venues.

“We thought the competition was the best way to show our appreciation at a time when the cost of living is a concern for many people.