Sam Ryder, Human League and ex-Spice Girl to star at Weston Park's Camp Bestival 2023

Synth-pop superstars The Human League and drum–and-bass band Rudimental will also be appearing at Camp Bestival Shropshire, at Weston Park, near Shifnal, when it returns in August next year.

About 17,000 revellers flocked to the venue for the West Midlands' first Camp Bestival in August this year.

As well as the music, the festival will involve comedy, children's entertainment and wellbeing events.

The event, running from August 17-20, is organised by former Radio 1 DJ Rob da Bank and his wife Josie.

Rob said he was delighted with this year's event, and hoped this year's event would build on that success.

"We couldn’t have been happier with the site, the weather, the crowd, and the vibes," he said.

"We’re back for 2023 hoping to ramp up the levels even more from introducing a brand-new fancy dress parade, raft building and loads of cool new little pop-ups to mega pop stars and indie giants on the main stage.

Scottish rock band Primal Scream, fronted by Bobby Gillespie, will lead the 2023 music line-up, supported by Sheffield synth-pop pioneers The Human League.

Ryder, whose song Space Man stormed to second place in this year's Eurovision Song Contest will also take to the stage, while and singer-songwriter Ella Henderson will entertain crowds with her huge pop hits.

There will also be West Midland acts at the event, with death metal pioneers Napalm Death and Stourbridge alternative rock band Pop Will Eat Itself adding to the variety.

Other events include Cosmic Kids Yoga, children's favourites Mr Tumble and The Cuban Brothers, Dick and Dom, Mister Maker, and Horrible Histories.

There will also be extreme bike battles, roller discos, mega skate ramps and a display by the Red Devils parachute team.

Cirque Bijou will be putting on a circus show with a difference, and there will also be activities organised in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature.