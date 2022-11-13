Notification Settings

'Second time lucky' as 10,000 turn out for Donnington bonfire event

By Megan Howe

Organisers of Donnington's bonfire hailed the event a 'brilliant' success, with about 10,000 people turning out to support the event - just a week after arsonists burned down the original pile of pallets.

Donnington bonfire took place on Saturday night, with about 10,000 people in attendance. Photo: Donnington Bonfire.


Mark Mitchell, organiser of the bonfire, said there was a great turnout this year, with an on-site funfair, as well as one of the biggest fireworks displays yet.

It comes just one week after a group of what appeared to be youths fired fireworks into the huge pile of pallets last Saturday evening before directly setting fire to them.

Huge crowds at the event. Photo: Donnington Bonfire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue had received six emergency calls after the fire was started, the first of which came in at 6.10pm.

On Sunday morning the clean-up operation at Broadoaks Playing Field was under way, with the burnt out remains of the pallets cleared into a skip and the first replacements delivered.

Throughout the week the community of Donnington came together to deliver pallets and show their support, as well as leaders of Telford & Wrekin Council.

Mark said it was a brilliant night with no issues and everything went superbly.

"It just came together at the right time and I hope to see everyone again next year," he added.

Donnington bonfire takes place on the second weekend in November.









