'Second time lucky' as 10,000 turn out for Donnington bonfire event

Mark Mitchell, organiser of the bonfire, said there was a great turnout this year, with an on-site funfair, as well as one of the biggest fireworks displays yet.
It comes just one week after a group of what appeared to be youths fired fireworks into the huge pile of pallets last Saturday evening before directly setting fire to them.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue had received six emergency calls after the fire was started, the first of which came in at 6.10pm.
On Sunday morning the clean-up operation at Broadoaks Playing Field was under way, with the burnt out remains of the pallets cleared into a skip and the first replacements delivered.
Throughout the week the community of Donnington came together to deliver pallets and show their support, as well as leaders of Telford & Wrekin Council.
Mark said it was a brilliant night with no issues and everything went superbly.
"It just came together at the right time and I hope to see everyone again next year," he added.
Donnington bonfire takes place on the second weekend in November.