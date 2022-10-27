Hunchback to take centre stage as musical group opens latest production

Telford and District Light Operatic Players (TADLOP) are performing The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Telford Theatre.

Telford and District Light Operatic Players (TADLOP) open their four-show run of the classic tale at The Telford Theatre at 7.30pm this evening.

There are further showings at 7.30pm tomorrow, and Saturday, with a matinee at 2.30pm, and a final performance at 7.30pm.

Based on the original gothic novel by Victor Hugo, the performance will feature songs from the popular Disney animated film by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

Alex Madden, assistant director for the production, said they were delighted to be opening the show after months of rehearsals.

He said: "It has been my honour and my privilege to help bring this beautiful story to life.

"The cast and crew have impressed me at every turn during this process and we are honoured to bring this show to life for the first time in Shropshire's history."

The local cast are supported by a choir and orchestra, with vibrant costumes, original choreography, and professional scenery promising a breathtaking spectacle.

The show sees Quasimodo, the hunchback bell ringer of Notre Dame long for his freedom under the watch of cruel Archdeacon Claude Frollo.

At the Feast of Fools he gets his wish, but finds himself scorned by all but the kind Romany dancer Esmeralda.

Her spirit and beauty captivate Quasimodo, as well as captain of the guard Phoebus, and Frollo who sets out on a mission to destroy her.

Quasimodo must discover what it means to be a hero before it is too late.

TADLOP formed in 1972 with the stated aim of bringing “a little of the West End” to Telford.

Performing twice a year, past productions have included Sunset Boulevard, My Fair Lady, Oklahoma! and most recently Guys and Dolls.

Friday's showing will also be supported by a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter.

Mr Madden said: "Due to the character of Quasimodo being partially deaf we wanted to increase our level of inclusion. The cast have also been working really hard to learn several lines of BSL, which have been incorporated into a few of our larger ensemble numbers."