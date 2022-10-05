Notification Settings

Madeley is gearing up for its first pantomime

By Matthew PanterTelford entertainmentPublished:

The curtain is set to rise on Madeley’s first pantomime.

Sleeping Beauty will be staged in December as a partnership production between 7 Academy of Performing Arts and The Anstice community hub.

Ben Anderson, who trained with the Royal Ballet School before founding 7 Academy in Sutton Hill, said that excitement was already building.

“We have just done a small tour of the town promoting our pantomime and it was great to see so much enthusiasm,” said Ben.

“Our production of Sleeping Beauty will include everything you expect from a family pantomime - with an outrageous dame, a hilarious comic, a delightfully wicked baddie, marvellous musical numbers and tons of slapstick fun.

“The show will feature a cast of six professional dn semi-professional actors, as well three teams of 12 child performers from 7 Academy of Performing Arts.

“It will be a pantomime full of heart – at the heart of Madeley!”

There will be eight performances running from Saturday, December 17 to Wednesday, December 21, with all tickets priced at £11, available from The Anstice.

Founded in 2016, 7 Academy has grown into one of the county’s leading centres for the performing arts, teaching youngsters aged from two to 18.

