Telford rappers smash first-ever live performance on ITV's The Voice

Rio and Alex Mitcham. Credit: ITV Hub

Alex and Rio Mitcham, otherwise known as Smokiecoco, took to the stage last night for their first-ever live audience performance on ITV's The Voice.

Performing in front of the studio crowd and the celebrity judges – will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Ann-Marie – the brothers rapped an original track they both wrote verses for.

Alex, who is a data analyst, said on the programme: "When our dad was younger he was actually a DJ so we grew up around music all the time. We would always rap with the songs we heard on TV and on the radio.

"I'm excited, I'm ready to show the whole country what we can do. We want to do rap for the rest of our lives, I think The Voice could take us to another level."

Rio Mitcham, one half of Smokiecoco

Smokiecoco made it through to the next round of The Voice competition after American rapper, singer-songwriter Will.i.am turned his chair at the last second.

The brothers said they have been fans of Will.i.am since a young age and were excited about the prospect of working with him and being coached by the star.

"Will, for us, is a hero. To have him coach us and guide us I cannot ask for much more to be honest," Alex added.

On the show, Will.i.am said that the brothers had a 'speciallness' that he had to turn around for and support, complimenting them on their rhythm. He then went on to say the pair 'can put Midlands on the map.'

Alex and Rio will perform again on The Voice in the next-round – the battle round – in which they will compete against other artists on their celebrity's team.