Autumn Fair for Shropshire families taking place at RAF Museum in the October half term holidays

Lisa Scattergood who runs Shropshire Falconry in Wem, pictured with Alfie the tawny owl.

The Autumn Fair will be coming to the museum for three days in October, with more than 35 local exhibitors displaying and selling their seasonal craft goods.

Brought together by the Creative Crafts Association, the handmade gifts will include everything from soaps and candles to textiles and jewellery.

Nestled in the heart of the event there will also be some feathered friends from the Shropshire Falconry, flying in to meet with visitors.

Birds of prey including Owls, Falcons, and Hawks, along with their handlers will be on site each day.

Visitors can get up close to the birds in the pop-up falconry, and learn more about their capabilities, their daily routines, and special diets.

Families are also invited to take part in willow weaving workshops delivered by the experts at Willowpool Designs.

The sustainable material is easy for small hands to bend and weave into various designs, so visitors can have a go at creating something to take home with them.

Alongside the crafts, falconry and workshops, there will be a selection of seasonal food and drink, including toffee apples, hotdogs, mulled wine, and speciality hot chocolates.

Open from 10.00am until 5.00pm on October 22 to 24, entry to the event and Museum is free.