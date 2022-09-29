Telford's Exotic Zoo is hosting a thrill-filled half-term pumpkin-picking 'spooktacular'

Sinead Wright is hard at work preparing the zoo for a pumpkin-picking, bug-biting 'spooktacular'. Note: tarantula is not on the menu

Telford's Exotic Zoo is hosting a thrill-filled half-term complete with pumpkin picking and a creepy-crawly canteen.

From Saturday, October 22 until Sunday, October 31, visitors to the Exotic Zoo will have the opportunity to explore a pumpkin picking trail through the zoo's haunted woods.

The zoo's critters cave will be open for those brave enough to mingle with all things creeping and crawling - with a flavoursome twist.

Tasty, edible bugs will be on hand for the testing, where staff are hoping to take the ick out of eating the interesting cuisine.

Owner, Scott Adams, said: "People think eating bugs is disgusting, but they do this all over the world.

"Some scientists think this is the future, bugs are easy and economical to farm and it would be great for the planet.

"Hopefully we change some peoples mind, and teach them all about the history and science of entomophagy - the practise of eating bugs."

If visitors aren't persuaded by those delectable delights, the zoo's recently opened jungle-themed cafe has introduced a range of spook-themed refreshments, free from creepy-crawlies.

Scott added: "Once everyone's exhausted, they can come warm up with our new Halloween hot chocolates and pumpkin lattes."

The beloved Telford attraction has been facing increasing hardship from rising energy costs and has been inundated with queries from locals about how they can help.