Roaring success as Wellington hosts Italian scooter show

The Italian Scooter Day proved tremendously popular on Sunday, with clubs from as far as Cheshire sending riders out to provide a bit of Italy in Shropshire.

Organised by the Italian Auto Moto Club, it followed on from a similar event last week in Bridgnorth, which featured Italian cars.

This time it was the two-wheeled machines which were the stars of the show, with the display stretching from the town centre and up New Street.

Wellington Indoor Market opened especially for the occasion, as hundreds of people flocked to see the scooters and enjoy their Sunday in Wellington.

David Morris, the director of the Italian Auto Moto Club said it had been a great success.

He said: "We had a lot of clubs and groups from Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and Telford visiting but there were groups and people from further afield as well and they all commented on how welcome they were made and what a good venue it was for the meet.