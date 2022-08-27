'Perfect weather!' Hot air balloons take to the skies for Telford fiesta

Hot air balloons filled the sky in Telford

The Telford Balloon Fiesta returned to the QEII arena in Telford Town Park, with music and fun galore.

Families were up bright and early to see around 18 balloons launch on Saturday morning, before enjoying a day of entertainment.

Tonia Davies, from Telford and Wrekin Council, said: "It's been really good. We've had a lot of great music acts. The first balloon flight went well. It was the perfect weather and we had lots of people out enjoying it.

"People like to see the balloons from home and have been sending lots of their pictures in.

"The music on Friday night seemed to go down really well. There has been a crowd in the arena for the motorbikes.

"We've got a balloon flight simulator so people can see what it feels like to go up in a balloon. There is a nominal charge for that, but there are lots of free activities as well."

The event saw the return of the popular 'night glow' where the balloons provide a spectacular illuminated display on Saturday evening from 9.15pm to 10pm.

Balloon launches were planned for 6am and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday – although all launches are weather dependant.

The event was opened up with a series of musical performances on Friday evening.

Dirty Rockin Scoundrels kicked things off, followed by Gineva from 6.15pm to 7.15pm, before headliners Focus closed out the evening from 8pm to 9pm.

Dutch rockers Focus, most famous for their track Hocus Pocus, which was featured on Nike's 2010 World Cup advert starring Wayne Rooney, are currently in the middle of their European tour.

On Saturday, there were performances from the Imps Motorcycle Display Team as well as more live music, this time from the Shropshire Music Awards, with The Original Wanted and Ruby Allen from 2pm, and then Trademark Blud and Papermoon following a second motorcycle performance.

Rick Cosco plays Jazz then took to the stage, with LED Performers scheduled for 8pm to 9pm.

Sunday's line-up includes the Circus Sensible Show from noon to 12.30pm, a carnival parade from 12.30pm to 1pm, break out dance routines from 1.30pm, a second Circus Sensible Show at 2.30pm, and then stage performances from dance and community groups between 3.30pm and 6pm.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for cultural services, said: "This is a highlight in the events calendar for Telford & Wrekin Council as we know it attracts regional visitors as well as thousands of our residents in the borough.