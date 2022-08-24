Cineworld threat met with dismay by Shropshire families

Kathryn Edkins, Sister Liz Harrison-O'Connor from Telford and their Mother Carol Bailey with their children.

Film fans in Shropshire say going to the cinema is too expensive these days – especially now when there are so many cheaper alternative entertainment options.

As bosses at the world's second largest cinema chain, Cineworld, ponder whether to put the heavily debt burdened company into bankruptcy in the States, the Shropshire Star headed out to Telford's Southwater to see what a selection of locals thought about the industry.

The possibility of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the USA, which is known as a reorganisation bankruptcy, doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the company. Other companies, including Marvel have done the same in the past. But it has led to concern about jobs and the future of multiplex cinemas in Telford, Shrewsbury and across the West Midlands.

Globally, the cinema giant employs around 28,000 people across 10 countries. Customers were sent text and email messages at the weekend assuring them it was business as normal, referring to bankruptcy reports as an “internal financial matter”.

Ian Burton, 45, and his son Stanley, aged six, visit the Cineworld a couple of times a month to see children's films. They live in the town and don't have a problem visiting the site. The company also has a big multiplex in Shrewsbury.

Stanley Burton, 6, and Father Ian Burton from Telford.

"We're not going in today," said Ian. "It can be a little bit expensive and people have been staying at home too after lockdown."

Cineworld has a Movies for Juniors club that a few people we met on Monday morning mentioned as being very useful for their finances.

The chain confirmed this week it is looking at options for restructuring the business, which is struggling under heavy debts. It said it was struggling because of a disappointing crop of late summer films that were failing to bring in the crowds.

Sarah Delaney-Shaw, 49, from Stirchley, normally takes her children to the Odeon in Telford, mainly because she has a free parking space nearby. Husband Anthony, 53, a local postman, is not a film fan.

Anthony Delaney-Shaw and wife Sarah Delaney-Shaw with Bear from Stirchley in Telford.

"It would be a shame to lose Cineworld if it ever came to that," said Mrs Delaney-Shaw. "We know people who do come here. I normally take the children for their films – and only if I am with the children." The last film they saw was Elvis a couple of weeks ago.

One of the biggest competitors to the world of cinema is home entertainment systems, including projectors that can be used at home.

Carol Bayley, 77, from Oakengates, was with her daughters Liz Harrison-O'Connor, 38, from Telford, and Kathryn Edkins, 34, who now lives in Cambridge.

Cineworld in Telford

They have nine children between them, which would make a trip to the cinema an expensive option. They were heading to the Exotic Zoo instead, taking them all past the Cineworld.

Ms O'Connor said: "During lockdown people found out that it was easy to watch Disney+ at home. People are now realising they can see a movie at home, and are saying let's stay at home. Going to the cinema is an expensive option in comparison."

As someone who works with people with special needs, she also said cinemas in her experience were not geared up for those audiences.

It was all different for mum Carol who said she used to attend a cinema Saturday club regularly.

Ms Edkins said: "I would rather go to an outdoor screening of an old film than an indoor screening of a new film."

Pamela Brownjohn and John Caddick from Telford.

Telford couple John Caddick, 66, and Pamela Brownjohn, 80, have been together for 47 years.

Mr Caddick said: "I don't go unless there is something on – and not at this time of the year because it is all kids' films. I like something serious, like documentary soaps. The last film I saw in a cinema was ages ago, 12 months ago plus."

Mum of two Fiona Walton, 32, and her two children Edie, five, and Noah, three, are keen supporters of the cinema and members of the Movies for Juniors Club.

"It was the Shrek film and the children really enjoyed it," said Mrs Walton as the family group left the cinema.

"If we weren't members of Movies for Juniors it would be expensive. We come once a month for films and I like the cinema for the children.