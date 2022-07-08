Telford music scene gets boost as community project returns

Vincent Whyte

As a result of the pandemic and loss of access to a Telford venue, the Community Music Project, run by Pale Fire Music and Left for Dead Records, has been on hiatus.

But it is now going to be run in partnership with the Firefly in Oakengates, which is owned by Scott Adams of The Exotic Zoo.

The partnership will present a monthly live music event at the 200-capacity venue, featuring emerging and established artists performing original music featuring Folk, Roots, Indie, Rock, and Jazz.

The first live music event takes place on Saturday, September 3, featuring West Midlands band KORNASTONE and support from Shropshire’s Alan Jenkins.

Pale Fire Music also have an event on October 8, featuring The Trail of Thomas Love with support from Vincent Whyte.

Mike Veric, of Pale Fire Music & Left for Dead Records, said: “We are pleased to be working with Scott, who is also a musician, providing a platform for emerging and established bands to play to the local community at affordable ticket prices."

Advance tickets for the events are £5 plus a 5 per cent booking fee and can be purchased from The Box Office, The Place Theatre, Oakengates, Telford, TF2 6EP in person, by calling 01952 382382 or on line at ticketstelford.com