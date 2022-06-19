Broseley Festival returns with two days of music

LAST PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 18/6/22 On stage at Broseley Festival 2022, Eternity Road..

Rain really didn't dampen the spirits of the festival goers, delighted to have the popular event back.

And the musicians were quite to praise organisers for their warm welcome.

Set up in 2015, the event at Fair Field, Dark Lane, was taken on by mother and son, Debbie and Dan Glaze in 2018.

The last two years have seen the live event cancelled because of the pandemic and Debbie said it was good to be back.

"We are all volunteers who run the festival," she said.

"Dan and I do much of the work over the year but we have a team of a dozen helpers who put many hours in over the weekend and help out when they can at other times.

"We did have to deal with problems, like the rain, but everyone seems to be enjoying themselves."

Members of the Fazys, one of the groups that played on Saturday, said they had had a great welcome and that the organisation of the festival had been excellent.

"Broseley you certainly know how to put on a festival. Despite the inclement weather and the unfortunate power cut you carried on like true troopers and delivered a great event.

"The great crowd stayed despite the rain and give us a terrific welcome.There's no better compliment to a band than a dancing, singing crowd of smiling faces."

Festival Goers also praised the organisation and the value for money pricing of the event.

Debbie said: "In the past we used to fundraise to cover costs but it just got too much for a small team."

She thanks the sponsors to helped ensure the festival could go ahead.