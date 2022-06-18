Notification Settings

Carnival spirit set to return to Shifnal

By Megan Jones

Plans are in place for this year's Shifnal Carnival after a two-year hiatus.

Shifnal Carnival festivities back in 2019
The festivities will take place on Saturday, June 25, and organisers are expecting a huge turnout.

The first carnival ran in 1958, and each year brings thousands of people into the area from across the county.

On the tradition returning to the town, carnival committee chair Sarah Richards said: "It'll be nice to get the town back together again, as it should be. There are lots of families who get together at the carnival, so it'll be good for them to have that chance again. It's been a hard couple of years, but we've had to put everyone's health first."

Floats will arrive at the Admirals estate at approximately 1pm, with judging starting at 1.30pm and the crowning of this year's carnival queen to take place just before the procession leaves the estate at around 2.45pm.

The crowning will be undertaken by the town's queen of three years, Thalia Finnazi – Shifnal's longest-serving carnival queen, thanks to the pandemic.

The parade will head down the High Street, before stopping at Barn Road, returning through the fair, to finish at the village hall at around 4.30pm.

The committee has been working hard for over a year raising funds for this year's carnival, in the hope of coming back with a bang.

For adrenaline seekers, there will also be a fun fair, including a selection of rides for both children and adults.

Telford entertainment
Entertainment
Shifnal
Telford
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter coverng Shropshire.

