Circus skills were on display as part of the carnival entertainment

Newport's High Street was packed as people turned out to celebrate the return of the town's carnival for the first time since 2019.

The empty lockdown streets of the pandemic felt a lifetime ago as families lined either side of the road for the traditional carnival procession.

The streets were lined to watch the carnival procession

As floats from primary schools, nurseries, community groups and drama organisations led a joyous convoy through the centre of the town, the crowd was two and three deep, with children hoisted onto shoulders to get a better look.

With music blaring, marching bands playing, and horns tooting, the event delivered what compere and local councillor Thomas Janke described as "an electric atmosphere".

A host of local groups were part of the carnival entertainment

In a colourful procession Lilleshall Panto led the way, followed by a host of groups including Newport Infants School, Forton Nursery with a 'Through the Looking Glass' themed float, Newport Musical Theatre Academy, and Newport Junior School with a spectacular jubilee effort adorned with bunting and Union flags.

The carnival king and queen get a ride in style

As well as a succession of classic tractors and a local fire engine, the procession included another Jubilee-themed offering from Play Days Nursery, a 'We Will Rock You' effort from Moorfield Primary School, while Noah's Ark Nursery joined the parade on foot.

Classic tractors featured in the procession

The Air Cadets Band also marched through while performing for the crowds.

The event saw the high street lined with stalls selling food, promoting community groups such as Sustainable Newport, as well as the forthcoming Newport Show.

Ellie Cooper and Richard Unsworth providing entertainment at Newport Carnival

The main stage was also the venue for performances from the Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, while circus performers and the animal man added to the entertainment.

Angie Allday from Nova FM provided commentary throughout the procession and said it had been thrilling to see so many people out enjoying the event.

Newport Musical Theatre Academy who were part of the Carnival procession

She said: "In the ten years I have done it I have never seen it this busy, it's amazing.

"To see the town like this after three years of the pandemic is fantastic. You could not ask for better weather, a better crowd, or a better town to show the support from the community."

Town crier Peter Taunton joined by the carnival king and queen

Councillor Janke, who was also on PA duties, said: "It is great. As we have emerged as a community from Covid and we can start putting on these community events, which have always attracted a crowd, but a crowd like this I have never seen since I have been in Newport. It is fantastic.

People packed the high street to watch the carnival procession

"From the stage as far as you can see it is people and that has never been the case. We have been fortunate with the weather but I could not be prouder of the community turning out together to enjoy it.

"From the carnival committee, Nova FM, the stall holders, the PA guys, all the volunteers, they have all made a smashing event that will go down as one of the best carnivals we have had."