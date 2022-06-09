Chocks away for the return of the RAF Cosford air show

Getting ready for the RAF Cosford Air Show, at RAF Cosford, Squadron Leader Chris Wilson, with one of the Red Arrows aircraft..

Visitors are being warned not to turn up without a ticket while organisers say some roads in the the area will be closed for safety reasons.

Tickets for the event on Sunday, the only official RAF air show are sold out.

This year's airshow will celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee telling the 70-year story of aviation and royalty with in air demonstrations and on the ground exhibits at RAF Cosford.

Traditionally people have parked up on nearby roads to watch the overhead flying.

But the Shoreham Airshow tragedy of 2015 - when 11 people died after a plan crashed onto vehicles on the A27 in Essex, had meant organisers of events now have to take strict safety measures.

Squardron Leader Chris Wilson said the road closures around RAF Shawbury had to be put in place as part of the safety regime.

"We would urge people not to come along if they don't have tickets. If they turn up hoping to buy a ticket on they day they won't be able to get in," he said.

"We are very excited about the run of the airshow after a gap of three years. We have an exciting programmed planned with lots of demonstration flying and displays and hands on activities on the ground."

The will be a special hands-on educational hanger and an RAF Zone, an immersive story-telling experiences and entertainment in a 'Vintage Village'.

More than 100 aircraft from vintage to modern will take part in the airshow and there will be more than 150 traders and stalls.

A number of Royal Air Force display teams will be in the RAF Village, with opportunities to meet the pilots. Younger visitors will also be able to explore the range of RAF Careers available as both a Regular or Reservist.