Roarsome fun set for latest Jurassic World film opening in Telford

'Special guests' are set to attending the opening of Jurassic World: Dominion on Friday

The team at the Telford branch have organised for staff from Hoo Zoo to attend the opening event on Friday, dressed in realistic dinosaur costumes and accompanied by two Jurassic-themed cars.

It is hoped that this will build excitement for the film, which is said to be the last in the current Jurassic World trilogy, and will make visitors' experience the most immersive possible.

A cinema spokesperson said: "Here at Odeon Luxe Telford, we're always looking for ways to make movies more immersive and memorable for our guests.

One of the 'Hoorassic World' cars

"Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year, and we're looking forward to taking the experience to the next level by having the dinosaurs and Jurassic World cars on Friday night.

"We're sure that the atmosphere will be roar-some."

Will Dorrell, from Hoo Zoo, said: "We will be attending with our Hoo-Rassic World Ford Explorer and a couple of our animatronic dinosaurs. We're looking forward to working with Odeon Telford in bringing an exciting event to life."

Jurassic World: Dominion stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

It is the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy and the conclusion to the original storyline started in the original film in 1993.