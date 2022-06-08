10,000 tickets already sold as Bestival final line-up announced for Weston Park

Becky Hill wins the Best Dance Act award during the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena, London. Picture date: Tuesday February 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Brits. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

The final line-up has finally been announced for Camp Bestival at the venue on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, with acts ranging from DJ Fatboy Slim to extrovert fitness instructor Mr Motivator.

It was initially estimated that about 20,000 people would attend the family-orientated event, which runs from August 18-21.

The festival, held in the Midlands for the first time, will be a sister event to the existing Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle, in Dorset, which will be held the month before.

The Dorset event has been run by former Radio 1 DJ Rob da Bank and his wife Josie since 2008.

As well as music, there will be a range of entertainment aimed at both children and adults, as well as wellness activities.

Da Bank said he was hugely excited to be able to finally organise the day-by-day line-ups for the festival.

He said those who did not feel able to commit to the full festival could also buy day tickets to see their chosen acts.

The entertainment programme begins on Friday, August 19, with Bewdley-born chart-topper Becky Hill, who shot to fame after appearing on television talent show The Voice, Scottish party favourites The Proclaimers, and global dance-music maestro Sasha.

There will be DJ sets from TV star Gok Wan and drag queen Jodie Harsh, as well as a singalong performance from pop group Scouting for Girls. Acid House DJs Lisa Loud and Nancy Noise, singer-songwriter Mae Muller and CBeebies favourite Yolanda's Band Jam will also be appearing on the opening day.

Day two, on the Saturday, will be headlined by DJ Fatboy Slim, with appearances by rapper Example, and BBC Radio 2's Sara Cox, who will also be leading the fancy-dress party.

M People's songstress Heather Small, acid-house pioneers 808 State, and Mancunian DJ Mr Scruff will also be appearing on Saturday, along with Brit award nominee Gracey.

Children's entertainment on the Saturday includes accident-prone CBBC star Mr Tumble, Brainiac Live, and yoga sessions from Cosmic Kids, while comedy writer Matt Coyne, best known for his book Man Vs Baby, will bring a bit of laughter to the proceedings.

The closing day will be headlined by the baritone sounds of Brit-award winner Rag 'N' Bone Man, with Sheffield Britpop legends Shed Seven also performing, and a DJ set from Faithless.

Sister Nancy & Legal Shot Sound will bring Jamaican dance hall flavours to the park, while Hot Tub Time Machine will bring help parents relive the sounds of the 1980s and 90s.

Also on Sunday, former GMTV fitness instructor Mr Motivator will be getting revellers in shape, the Horrible Histories show will focus on the Terrible Tudors, while comedy star Dom Joly will provide the laughs.

Da Bank said the line-up was deliberately diverse to ensure there was something to appeal to everyone, from young children to their grandparents.

"From Friday through to Sunday, you can expect incredible heavy-hitter headliners like Fatboy Slim, Becky Hill and Example, as well as the equally impactful left-field artists who are going to blow us all away," he said.

"Mix this with incredible food, art, wellness and epic theatrical performances and you get the ultimate 'family-festi holiday', which we can't wait for the region to experience for the first time ever."