Village taken back to wartime in vintage fair for Queen's jubilee

Martin Tromans and Graham Large, who brought along their vintage American jeeps

The My Vintage Fair event at Horsehay Village Hall was planned by the committee to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year and was designed to live up to the occasion.

It was also the first large scale event to be held since Covid started so the committee were keen to showcase the village hall and attract people from the wider area for a big show.

Singer Kerry Young

One of the highlights of the day was two Second World War US Military Jeeps from the 29th Infantry Division who were present in Normandy at the D-Day landings.

To tie-in with the theme a singer in authentic costume sang nostalgic songs from the era such as Vera Lynn's 'We'll Meet Again' and there were over 20 stalls ranging from antiques and vintage homeware, vintagclothingng and jewellery through to stalls showcasing the talents of local artisan crafters and artists.

Graham Large with his 1962 USA jeep

Old style cakes, tarts and biscuits were on sale and refreshments available throughout the day.

Caris Jackson with her colourful stall

Organiser Sally Ann Cathcart said: "We wanted to make it a memorable day with a feel-good factor and to be able to bring back the good old fashioned community spirit of yesterday. It was particularly the case as it was the first event held since the lockdown eased or during the last two years of Covid where people didn't go out much or if they did, were encouraged not to mix."