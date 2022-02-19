Telford's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire winner Don Fear takes on the Eggheads

Donald and Davyth Fear, Diane Gilbert and Terry Ridgway take on the Eggheads

Million pound winner Donald Fear teamed up with his brother Davyth - who won half a million on the same show - their cousin Diane Gilbert and Donald's Telford table tennis and quizzing friend, Terry Ridgway, for an appearance on Eggheads.

Their 'From the West' team took on some of the top quizzers in Britain for the programme, which will be shown on Channel 5 on March 1.

Mr Ridgway would not give any clues as to how the team did but admitted the foursome was formidable.

"We are all enthusiastic quizzers and I was Davyth's 'phone a friend' when he won his half a million in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," he said.

"We all love quizzing and take part in local quizzes whenever we can.

"We filmed the programme a few weeks ago and it was really exciting."

Donald became the first Who Wants to Be a Millionaire contestant in 14 years to win the £1 million jackpot in September 2020.

He went one better than his brother, who won £500,000 the year before.

The former head of history and politics at Haberdashers' Adams returned to the classroom after his win before retiring a few months later.

He and Mr Ridgway are ardent table tennis players and helped drive a campaign to encourage more people to take up the sport.